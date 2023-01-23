Georgia College congratulates students for making Dean’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (01/17/2023)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Health Sciences for making the Dean’s List for the fall 2022 semester.

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean’s List for their strong efforts.

Megan Dagenhart of Loganville (30052)

Riley Dunn of Monroe (30655)

Blakely Queen of Monroe (30656)

Claire Young of Social Circle (30025)

