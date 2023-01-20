Georgia College congratulates students for making President’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (01/17/2023)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the John H. Lounsbury College of Education for making the President’s List for the fall 2022 semester.

Georgia College salutes all of its students in the College of Education who made the President’s List for their outstanding efforts.

Victoria Braswell of Monroe (30655)

Morgan Butler of Monroe (30656)

Carson Christian of Monroe (30655)

