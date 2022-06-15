Georgia College congratulates local students for making the President’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (06/08/2022)– Georgia College recognizes its students from the John H. Lounsbury College of Education for their outstanding work for the 2022 spring semester. They have made the President’s List.

Victoria Braswell of Monroe, GA

Morgan Butler of Monroe, GA

Kylee Hood of Loganville, GA

Madison Keener of Loganville, GA

Ryan Lillard of Loganville, GA

Natalee Skinner of Loganville, GA

Camden Stewart of Loganville, GA

Georgia College, the state’s designated public liberal arts university, combines the educational experience expected at esteemed private liberal arts colleges with the affordability of public higher education.