Georgia College & State University congratulates graduating students from the local area

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (06/09/2023)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for graduating during the spring 2023 semester.

Georgia College salutes all of its students for their outstanding efforts.

  • Jackson Harvey of Monroe (30655)
  • Connor Hawk of Loganville (30052)
  • Molly Pickrell of Social Circle (30025)
  • Amanda Robinson of Monroe (30656)
  • Lillian Snell of Monroe (30655)

Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.

