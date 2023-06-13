Georgia College & State University congratulates graduating students from the local area

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (06/09/2023)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for graduating during the spring 2023 semester.

Georgia College salutes all of its students for their outstanding efforts.

Jackson Harvey of Monroe (30655)

Connor Hawk of Loganville (30052)

Molly Pickrell of Social Circle (30025)

Amanda Robinson of Monroe (30656)

Lillian Snell of Monroe (30655)

