Georgia College & State University congratulates graduating students from the local area

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (06/09/2023)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for graduating during the spring 2023 semester.
Georgia College salutes all of its students for their outstanding efforts.
- Jackson Harvey of Monroe (30655)
- Connor Hawk of Loganville (30052)
- Molly Pickrell of Social Circle (30025)
- Amanda Robinson of Monroe (30656)
- Lillian Snell of Monroe (30655)
