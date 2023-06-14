Georgia College & State University congratulates local graduating students

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (06/12/2023)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Health Sciences for graduating in spring 2023.
Georgia College salutes all of its students for their outstanding efforts.
- Riley Deep of Loganville (30052)
- Tangel Smith of Monroe (30655)
Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.
