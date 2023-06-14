Georgia College & State University congratulates local graduating students

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (06/09/2023)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the John H. Lounsbury College of Education for graduating during the spring 2023 semester.

Georgia College salutes all of its students for their outstanding efforts.

Jennifer Baker of Loganville (30052)

Victoria Braswell of Monroe (30655)

Morgan Butler of Monroe (30656)

Caleb Day of Social Circle (30025)

Casey Jividen of Loganville (30052)

Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.