Georgia College & State University congratulates local students for making Dean’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (06/12/2023)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Health Sciences for making the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean’s List for their outstanding efforts.

Cassie Atha of Good Hope (30641)

Amanda Clegg of Monroe (30655)

Elizabeth Czarick of Monroe (30655)

Paige Holcombe of Monroe (30655)

Kinsey Wade of Monroe (30656)

