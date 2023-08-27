Georgia College & State University congratulates local students for making Dean’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (08/25/2023)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Health Sciences for making the Dean’s List for the summer 2023 semester.

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean’s List for their outstanding efforts.

Paige Holcombe of Monroe (30655)

Caitlyn New of Monroe (30655)

Morgan Stovall of Social Circle (30025)

