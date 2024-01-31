Georgia College & State University congratulates local students for making Dean’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (01/26/2024)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Health Sciences for making the Dean’s List for the fall 2023 term.

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean’s List for their outstanding efforts.

Charity Dean of Monroe (30655)

Caylie Ferguson of Social Circle (30025)

Ava Jones of Social Circle (30025)

Zoie Remick of Loganville (30052)

Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.

