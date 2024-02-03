Georgia College & State University congratulates local students for making Dean’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (01/26/2024)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the Dean’s List for the fall 2023 term.

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean’s List for their outstanding efforts.

Alana Blair-Griffith of Loganville 30052

Eve Briscoe of Loganville 30052

Rosalyn Chapman of Monroe 30655

Kylie Noles of Loganville 30052

Jessica Owens of Social Circle 30025

Maddox Rubio of Loganville 30052

Kendall Taylor of Monroe 30655

Jack Ulrich of Loganville 30052

Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

