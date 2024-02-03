Georgia College & State University congratulates local students for making Dean’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (01/26/2024)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the Dean’s List for the fall 2023 term.
Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean’s List for their outstanding efforts.
- Alana Blair-Griffith of Loganville 30052
- Eve Briscoe of Loganville 30052
- Rosalyn Chapman of Monroe 30655
- Kylie Noles of Loganville 30052
- Jessica Owens of Social Circle 30025
- Maddox Rubio of Loganville 30052
- Kendall Taylor of Monroe 30655
- Jack Ulrich of Loganville 30052
Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.