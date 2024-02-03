Georgia College & State University congratulates local students for making Dean’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (01/26/2024)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the Dean’s List for the fall 2023 term.

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean’s List for their outstanding efforts.

  • Alana Blair-Griffith of Loganville 30052
  • Eve Briscoe of Loganville 30052
  • Rosalyn Chapman of Monroe 30655
  • Kylie Noles of Loganville 30052
  • Jessica Owens of Social Circle 30025
  • Maddox Rubio of Loganville 30052
  • Kendall Taylor of Monroe 30655
  • Jack Ulrich of Loganville 30052

Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.

