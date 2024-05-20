Georgia College & State University congratulates local students for making Dean’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (05/15/2024)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Health Sciences for making the Dean’s List for the spring 2024 term.

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean’s List for their outstanding efforts.

Cassie Atha of Good Hope (30641)

Emily Benyak of Loganville (30052)

Amanda Clegg of Monroe (30655)

Megan Dagenhart of Loganville (30052)

Caylie Ferguson of Social Circle (30025)

Alexandra Gubash of Loganville (30052)

Haley Holcombe of Monroe (30655)

Courtlyn Moore of Monroe (30655)

Megan O’shea of Monroe (30656)

Victoria Simmerman of Loganville (30052)

Kendall Taylor of Monroe (30655)

Haley Warden of Loganville (30052)

Alexa Wykoff of Social Circle (30025)

Nolan Yancey of Monroe (30655)

