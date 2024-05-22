Georgia College & State University congratulates local students for making Dean’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (05/15/2024)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the Dean’s List for the spring 2024 term.

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean’s List for their outstanding efforts.

Jason Eligwe of Loganville (30052)

Annie Garner of Monroe (30656)

Kaleb Hodges of Loganville (30052)

Ryan Lillard of Loganville (30052)

Anna Marti of Loganville (30052)

Michael McIntosh of Loganville (30052)

McKenna Ryan of Monroe (30656)

Rylee Sargent of Loganville (30052)

Elizabeth Seidita of Loganville (30052)

Brianna Stoddard of Loganville (30052)

Caroline Thompson of Loganville (30052)

Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.

