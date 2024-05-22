Georgia College & State University congratulates local students for making Dean’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (05/15/2024)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the Dean’s List for the spring 2024 term.
Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean’s List for their outstanding efforts.
- Jason Eligwe of Loganville (30052)
- Annie Garner of Monroe (30656)
- Kaleb Hodges of Loganville (30052)
- Ryan Lillard of Loganville (30052)
- Anna Marti of Loganville (30052)
- Michael McIntosh of Loganville (30052)
- McKenna Ryan of Monroe (30656)
- Rylee Sargent of Loganville (30052)
- Elizabeth Seidita of Loganville (30052)
- Brianna Stoddard of Loganville (30052)
- Caroline Thompson of Loganville (30052)
Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.