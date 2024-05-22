Georgia College & State University congratulates local students for making Dean’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (05/15/2024)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the Dean’s List for the spring 2024 term.

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean’s List for their outstanding efforts.

  • Jason Eligwe of Loganville (30052)
  • Annie Garner of Monroe (30656)
  • Kaleb Hodges of Loganville (30052)
  • Ryan Lillard of Loganville (30052)
  • Anna Marti of Loganville (30052)
  • Michael McIntosh of Loganville (30052)
  • McKenna Ryan of Monroe (30656)
  • Rylee Sargent of Loganville (30052)
  • Elizabeth Seidita of Loganville (30052)
  • Brianna Stoddard of Loganville (30052)
  • Caroline Thompson of Loganville (30052)

Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.

