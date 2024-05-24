Georgia College & State University congratulates local students for making Dean’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (05/16/2024)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the John H. Lounsbury College of Education for making the Dean’s List for the spring 2024 term.

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean’s List for their outstanding efforts.

Emily Brown of Monroe (30655)

Alexandria Harkins of Monroe (30655)

Kylee Hood of Loganville (30052)

Lily Moss of Loganville (30052)

Briley Newberry of Loganville (30052)

Avrie Spivey of Monroe (30655)

Haley Stover of Loganville (30052)

McKenzie Studdards of Loganville (30052)

Georgia Taylor of Social Circle (30025)

Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university in Milledgeville, Georgia, where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

