Georgia College & State University congratulates local students for making Dean’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (06/09/2023)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the John H. Lounsbury College of Education for making the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean’s List for their outstanding efforts.

Annabelle Broome of Loganville GA (30052)

Hannah King of Loganville GA (30052)

Briley Newberry of Loganville GA (30052)

Avrie Spivey of Monroe GA (30655)

Casey Taube of Loganville GA (30052)

Georgia Taylor of Social Circle GA (30025)

Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.