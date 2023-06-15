Georgia College & State University congratulates local students for making President’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (06/12/2023)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Health Sciences for making the President’s List for the spring 2023 semester.

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the President’s List for their outstanding efforts.

Josey Allen of Monroe (30656)

Riley Deep of Loganville (30052)

Tanner Greene of MONROE (30655)

Alexandra Gubash of Loganville (30052)

Pearson Hewatt of Loganville (30052)

Sophia Millard of Loganville (30052)

Bailey Myers of Loganville (30052)

Blakely Queen of Monroe (30656)

Tanner Truesdell of Loganville (30052)

Alexa Wykoff of Social Circle (30025)

Claire Young of Social Circle (30025)

Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.