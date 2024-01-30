Georgia College & State University congratulates local students for making President’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (01/26/2024)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the President’s List for the fall 2023 term.

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the President’s List for their outstanding efforts.

William Anderson of Loganville (30052)

Carolyn Cantrell of Loganville (30052)

Jason Eligwe of Loganville (30052)

Evelyn Evans of Monroe (30655)

Alexander Gray of Monroe (30655)

Kaleb Hodges of Loganville (30052)

Carly Johnson of Monroe (30656)

Ryan Lillard of Loganville (30052)

Anna Marti of Loganville (30052)

Everette Palmer of Loganville (30052)

Kaley Parham of Loganville (30052)

McKenna Ryan of Monroe (30656)

Ian Seidel of Loganville (30052)

Jasper Strickland of Loganville (30052)

Kora Strickland of Loganville (30052)

Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

