Georgia College & State University congratulates local students for making President’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (01/26/2024)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the John H. Lounsbury College of Education for making the President’s List for the fall 2023 term.

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the President’s List for their outstanding efforts.

Carson Christian of Monroe (30655)

Hannah King of Loganville (30052)

Lily Moss of Loganville (30052)

Morgan Sewell of Loganville (30052)

Camden Stewart of Loganville (30052)

Casey Taube of Loganville (30052)

Georgia Taylor of Social Circle (30025)

Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.

