Georgia College & State University congratulates local students for making President’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (05/15/2024)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Health Sciences for making the President’s List for the spring 2024 term.

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the President’s List for their outstanding efforts.

Tanner Greene of MONROE (30655)

Pearson Hewatt of Loganville (30052)

Paige Holcombe of Monroe (30655)

Torie Johnson of Loganville (30052)

Shelby Pye of Loganville (30052)

Blakely Queen of Monroe (30656)

Kinsey Wade of Monroe (30656)

Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.

