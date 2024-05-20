Georgia College & State University congratulates local students for making President’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (05/15/2024)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology for making the President’s List for the spring 2024 term.

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the President’s List for their outstanding efforts.

Andrea Barnett of Monroe (30656)

Clayton Greer of Monroe (30655)

Patrick Morris of Monroe (30655)

Ezra Ryall of Loganville (30052)

Seth White of Loganville (30052)

Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.

