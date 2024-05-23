Georgia College & State University congratulates local students for making President’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (05/15/2024)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the President’s List for the spring 2024 semester.

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the President’s List for their outstanding efforts.

William Anderson of Loganville GA

Eve Briscoe of Loganville GA

Carolyn Cantrell of Loganville GA

Rosalyn Chapman of Loganville GA

Evelyn Evans of Monroe GA

Alexander Gray of Monroe GA

Jeffrey Grayson of Loganville GA

Ian Seidel of Loganville GA

Kora Strickland of Loganville GA

Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.

