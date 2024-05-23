Georgia College & State University congratulates local students for making President’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (05/15/2024)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the President’s List for the spring 2024 semester.

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the President’s List for their outstanding efforts.

  • William Anderson of Loganville GA
  • Eve Briscoe of Loganville GA
  • Carolyn Cantrell of Loganville GA
  • Rosalyn Chapman of Loganville GA
  • Evelyn Evans of Monroe GA
  • Alexander Gray of Monroe GA
  • Jeffrey Grayson of Loganville GA
  • Ian Seidel of Loganville GA
  • Kora Strickland of Loganville GA

Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.

