Georgia College & State University congratulates local students for making Spring 2024 Dean’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (05/15/2024)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology for making the Dean’s List for the spring 2024 term.

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean’s List for their outstanding efforts.

Sarah Brown of Monroe (30655)

Anna Casey of Monroe (30656)

Rachel Hefner of Loganville (30052)

William Kirby of Monroe (30655)

Brayden Mitchell of Social Circle (30025)

Amelia Osborn of Loganville (30052)

Dylan Shelnutt of Loganville (30052)

Lawson Steele of Monroe (30655)

Ashlyn Summers of Monroe (30656)

Joshua Tyre of Monroe (30655)

