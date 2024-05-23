Georgia College & State University congratulates local students for making Spring 2024 President’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (05/16/2024)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the John H. Lounsbury College of Education for making the President’s List for the spring 2024 term.

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the President’s List for their outstanding efforts.

Annabelle Broome of Loganville (30052)

Carson Christian of Monroe (30655)

Natalie Kinzalow of Loganville (30052)

Morgan Sewell of Loganville (30052)

Camden Stewart of Monroe (30655)

Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

Email

Print

