Georgia College & State University congratulates students for making Dean’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (06/09/2023)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.
Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean’s List for their outstanding efforts.
- Alana Blair-Griffith of Loganville, GA 30052
- Eve Briscoe of Loganville, GA 30052
- Connor Hawk of Loganville, GA 30052
- Hannah Laws of Loganville, GA 30052
- Ryan Lillard of Loganville, GA 30052
- Anna Marti of Loganville, GA 30052
- Michael McIntosh of Loganville, GA 30052
- Molly Pickrell of Social Circle, GA 30025
- Elizabeth Seidita of Loganville, GA 30052
- Jasper Strickland of Loganville, GA 30052
- Bailey Waldow of Loganville, GA 30052
Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.
