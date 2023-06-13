Georgia College & State University congratulates students for making Dean’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (06/09/2023)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean’s List for their outstanding efforts.

Alana Blair-Griffith of Loganville, GA 30052

Eve Briscoe of Loganville, GA 30052

Connor Hawk of Loganville, GA 30052

Hannah Laws of Loganville, GA 30052

Ryan Lillard of Loganville, GA 30052

Anna Marti of Loganville, GA 30052

Michael McIntosh of Loganville, GA 30052

Molly Pickrell of Social Circle, GA 30025

Elizabeth Seidita of Loganville, GA 30052

Jasper Strickland of Loganville, GA 30052

Bailey Waldow of Loganville, GA 30052

Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.