Georgia College & State University congratulates students for making Dean’s List

press release from merit pages

06/13/2023 Sharon Swanepoel Schools, Schools 0

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (06/09/2023)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean’s List for their outstanding efforts.

  • Alana Blair-Griffith of Loganville, GA 30052
  • Eve Briscoe of Loganville, GA 30052
  • Connor Hawk of Loganville, GA 30052
  • Hannah Laws of Loganville, GA 30052
  • Ryan Lillard of Loganville, GA 30052
  • Anna Marti of Loganville, GA 30052
  • Michael McIntosh of Loganville, GA 30052
  • Molly Pickrell of Social Circle, GA 30025
  • Elizabeth Seidita of Loganville, GA 30052
  • Jasper Strickland of Loganville, GA 30052
  • Bailey Waldow of Loganville, GA 30052

Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply