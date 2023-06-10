Georgia College & State University congratulates students for making Dean’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (06/09/2023)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology for making the Dean’s List for the spring 2023 semester.

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean’s List for their outstanding efforts. The following local students made the list:

Sarah Blackstone of Monroe, GA, 30655.

Sarah Brown of Monroe, GA, 30655.

Cooper Damron of Loganville, GA, 30052.

Ethan Hall of Loganville, GA, 30052.

Lexie Harness of monroe, GA, 30655.

Rachel Hefner of Loganville, GA, 30052.

Rachael Holcombe of Loganville, GA, 30052.

Parker Houck of Monroe, GA, 30655.

Tanner Locsin of Monroe, GA, 30655.

Benjamin Lorentz of Loganville, GA, 30052.

Savannah McBee of Loganville, GA, 30052.

Robert Mitchell of Monroe, GA, 30656.

Caleb Mitchem of Monroe, GA, 30656.

Patrick Morris of Monroe, GA, 30655.

Matthew Mullis of Loganville, GA, 30052.

Rachel Myers of Loganville, GA, 30052.

Abigail Oliver of Social Circle, GA, 30025.

Brandon Pascali of Loganville, GA, 30052.

Dylan Shelnutt of Loganville, GA, 30052.

Lawson Steele of Monroe, GA, 30655.

Ashlyn Summers of Monroe, GA, 30656.

Kinsley Watson of Loganville, GA, 30052.

