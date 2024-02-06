Georgia College & State University congratulates students for making Fall 2023 Dean’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (01/29/2024)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology for making the Dean’s List for the fall 2023 term.

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean’s List for their outstanding efforts.

Sarah Brown of Monroe, 30655

Dean Childress of Monroe, 30656

Jaxon Garrett of Social Circle, 30025

Victor Lazich of Jersey, 30018

Tanner Locsin of Monroe, 30655

Brayden Mitchell of Social Circle, 30025

Rachel Myers of Loganville, 30052

Abigail Oliver of Social Circle, 30025

Ellexia Pugh of Social Circle, 30025

Stephen Sewell of Loganville, 30052

Evan Smithson of Monroe, 30655

Joshua Tyre of Monroe, 30655

Haley Warden of Loganville, 30052

Seth White of Loganville, 30052

Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.

