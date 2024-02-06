Georgia College & State University congratulates students for making Fall 2023 Dean’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (01/29/2024)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology for making the Dean’s List for the fall 2023 term.
Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean’s List for their outstanding efforts.
- Sarah Brown of Monroe, 30655
- Dean Childress of Monroe, 30656
- Jaxon Garrett of Social Circle, 30025
- Victor Lazich of Jersey, 30018
- Tanner Locsin of Monroe, 30655
- Brayden Mitchell of Social Circle, 30025
- Rachel Myers of Loganville, 30052
- Abigail Oliver of Social Circle, 30025
- Ellexia Pugh of Social Circle, 30025
- Stephen Sewell of Loganville, 30052
- Evan Smithson of Monroe, 30655
- Joshua Tyre of Monroe, 30655
- Haley Warden of Loganville, 30052
- Seth White of Loganville, 30052
Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.
