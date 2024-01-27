Georgia College & State University congratulates students for making President’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (01/26/2024)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Health Sciences for making the President’s List for the fall 2023 term.

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the President’s List for their outstanding efforts.

Lanier Grayson of Loganville (30052)

Alexandra Gubash of Loganville (30052)

Pearson Hewatt of Loganville (30052)

Sophia Millard of Loganville (30052)

Blakely Queen of Monroe (30656)

Victoria Simmerman of Loganville (30052)

Kinsey Wade of Monroe (30656)

Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.

