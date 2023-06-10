Georgia College & State University congratulates students for making President’s List

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (06/09/2023)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology for making the President’s List for the spring 2023 semester.

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the President’s List for their outstanding efforts.

Robert Arp of Loganville, GA

Grant Kilgore of Monroe, GA

Victor Lazich of Jersey, GA

Jacob Sewell of Loganville, GA

Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.