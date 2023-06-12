Georgia College & State University congratulates students

MILLEDGEVILLE, GA (06/09/2023)– Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business and Technology for graduating during the spring 2023 semester.

Georgia College salutes all of its students for their outstanding efforts.

Austin Bell of Monroe (30655)

Mason Harris of Social Circle (30025)

Rachael Holcombe of Loganville (30052)

Parker Kauffmann of Social Circle (30025)

Matthew Mullis of Loganville (30052)

Brandon Pascali of Loganville (30052)

Georgia College & State University (GCSU) is the state’s designated public liberal arts university where students learn the essential skills to compete in a fast-paced, global society.