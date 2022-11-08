Georgia Department of Transportation Hosts Career Fair in District 1

The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is looking for a diverse contingent of employees including engineers, human resources, mechanics, Highway Maintenance, Construction Techs, Survey Technicians, Maintenance operators, Traffic Signal techs, Equipment Operators and many more positions too lengthy to list. Join our organization and find your future as we continue to grow.



WHAT: Georgia Department of Transportation will host a Job Fair offering career opportunities located in the District One territory. District One covers 21 counties in Northeast Georgia. Area One includes Gwinnet, Hall, Dawson and Forsyth Counties. Area Two covers Barrow, Clarke, Jackson, Oconee and Walton Counties. Area Three covers Banks, Franklin, Hart, Elbert, Madison and Stephens Counties. Area Four includes, Towns, Rabun, Union, White, Habersham and Lumpkin. Act now before these exciting opportunities are filled. Benefits include medical, dental, life insurance with paid time off,



WHEN: Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



WHERE: 1475 Jesse Jewell Parkway, Gainesville, GA



WHY: Our beautiful state of Georgia is growing and we need good people to ensure our roads continue to be the best in this nation. We are training our employees to provide them skills and develop a career plan. Bring your resume and come talk to our employees today.

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.