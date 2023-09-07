Georgia Dept. of Public Safety reports 21 fatalities over the 2023 Labor Day Holiday travel period

(ATLANTA, GA) – Traffic crashes in Georgia over the Labor Day holiday travel period which began Friday, September 1, at 6:00 p.m., and ended Monday, September 4, at 11:59 p.m., resulted in 21 deaths.



Statewide, Georgia State Patrol Troopers investigated eight fatal crashes resulting in nine fatalities. Local agencies reporting traffic deaths during the holiday period include the Atlanta Police Department, DeKalb County Police Department (4), Gwinnett County Police Department (6), and South Fulton Police Department.



In addition to fatal crashes, Troopers investigated more than 300 traffic crashes that resulted in nearly 200 injuries. Troopers and Motor Carrier Compliance Division (MCCD) Officers made over 16,000 traffic stops, issued more than 9,300 citations, and over 11,600 warnings.

These crash statistics are preliminary findings and can change any time after the holiday travel period.