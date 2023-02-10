Georgia Dermatology Partners Joins PhyNet Dermatology

Georgia Dermatology Partners team. Contributed photo

New affiliation expands footprint in Metro Atlanta, including Loganville location

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (Feb 8, 2023) — PhyNet Dermatology LLC is proud to announce its latest affiliation with Georgia Dermatology Partners (GDP), a four-location, 23-provider dermatology practice located throughout Metro Atlanta. GDP, formerly Gwinnett Dermatology, was founded by Dr. Joel S. Shavin in 1978. Recognizing the need of the growing community and to broaden medical, surgical and aesthetic service offerings, the practice added Dr. Jonathan S. Weiss (1991), Dr. Keith D. Wright (1998), Dr. Kirk Saddler (2003), Dr. Alia Brown (2010), and Dr. Jessica Mercer (2014). Over the last 24 years, the Practice has expanded to its current four locations throughout the Atlanta Metro area including: Snellville, Loganville, Braselton and Brookhaven. In addition to medical dermatological services, GDP has a host of other offerings for their patients, including, but not limited to, cosmetics, surgery, MOHS, clinical trials and pathology services.

Under the new relationship, GDP joins the PhyNet Dermatology family and will take advantage of PhyNet’s operational expertise, enabling more direct patient interaction for the practice providers. “Georgia Dermatology Partners has been a pillar in their community for 45 years, with an impressive commitment to providing exceptional, comprehensive skin care to patients of all ages. Their highly skilled, board-certified dermatologists bring a wealth of knowledge, experience and expertise to those they serve, and we are honored to be working with them. This practice solidifies our position in the Atlanta metro market. This practice will collaborate with our other area affiliates and will serve as a catalyst for more expansion throughout the state,” said Stephen M. Pirri, PhyNet Dermatology CEO. “The relationship enables all providers to continue their focus on what’s most important: providing the highest level of care and service to their patients.”

The affiliation with GDP expands the PhyNet Dermatology network of managed practices to nine locations in Georgia and over 115 in the United States with 275 network providers. GDP was advised in the transaction by Chicago-based Physician Growth Partners (PGP). Michael Kroin, PGP’s CEO and Managing Partner, commented, “PhyNet Dermatology served as the ultimate partner of choice for our client. Their dedication to quality clinical care and sustainable growth within the dermatology space is clear and continues to resonate extremely well with the physicians we have worked with.”

“GDP is an exceptional group that was on a fantastic trajectory to serve as a national leader and innovator in the dermatologic space,” he continued. “I feel confident that their alignment with PhyNet Dermatology will only accelerate that fact and yield many great things going forward.”

The providers at Georgia Dermatology Partners remain committed to helping patients achieve their skin health goals and delivering the highest quality medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatologic services. “Our top priority has always been providing our patients the best treatment options possible for their skincare needs and concerns,” commented Dr. Weiss. “We are proud to join the PhyNet Dermatology network. The affiliation offers us additional resources to continue our unwavering dedication to offering the best care to our communities, same as we have done for 45 years.”

For more information about Georgia Dermatology Partners, please visit www.georgiadermatologypartners.com.

ABOUT PHYNET DERMATOLOGY

Headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee, PhyNet Dermatology LLC is a leading dermatology practice management company. With over 275 network providers at 115 locations in 17 states across the country, PhyNet Dermatology offers expert administrative management and support that enables physicians to focus their efforts on continuing to provide exceptional patient care in the communities they serve. For more information on PhyNet Dermatology, visit www.phynet.com.