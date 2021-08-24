Georgia DOT advises of lane closures on SR 211 beginning Tuesday, Aug. 24

Barrow County…

Traffic Shifts on State Route 211 at Barrow Park Drive



WHAT: Weather permitting, Georgia Department of Transportation construction partners will install single lane closures on State Route 211 at Barrow Park Drive to shift traffic for the continued construction of the West Winder Bypass project. These shifts are part of Phase I of the West Winder Bypass project, which includes the realignment of State Route 211. Currently Phase 1 and Phase 2 are under construction with Phase 3 still under design, which will construct a full-diamond interchange at State Route 316. Phase I and Phase 2 are expected to be complete June 2021.



WHEN: The single lane closures and traffic shifts on State Route 211, originally scheduled for Thursday, August 12th are now rescheduled for Tuesday, August 24th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.



WHERE: State Route 211 at Barrow Park Drive. Motorists will experience delays traveling through the project.



Advisory: Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.