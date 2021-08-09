Georgia DOT and Gwinnett seek public input on future of I-85 corridor through Gwinnett

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and Gwinnett County are seeking public input on potential project alternatives that will improve mobility along the I-85 corridor between I-285 and I-985.

Georgia DOT and Gwinnett County are inviting the public to participate and provide feedback on alternatives during a virtual Public Information Open House (PIOH) period between Aug. 9 and Sept. 3. In addition, the study team is hosting a live virtual public meeting on August 26, 2021, at 11:30 a.m., which will feature a presentation from the 85 Study team as well as an opportunity for attendees to ask questions. To participate in either PIOH opportunity, the public can visit 85Study.com to access the events. The website provides more information about study efforts to date, the potential alternatives under consideration and an online survey.

The study area is roughly 18 miles long and is primarily located in Gwinnett County, with a small portion in DeKalb County. The study will propose solutions for the corridor to reduce congestion, enhance traffic operations and improve safety.

Through collaboration with stakeholders and the public as well as technical analyses, the 85 Study team has developed a list of potential improvements, also known as alternatives. GDOT is now asking the public to provide input on these alternatives to guide the study’s development.

Alternatives may be roadway-specific improvements or multimodal improvements that include transit, bicycle, pedestrian, or freight considerations to respond to issues identified in the I-85 corridor. These alternatives include the following categories:

Managed Lane System Improvements

Freeway and Interchange Improvements

Arterial Improvements

Multimodal Options

Policy Changes and Smart Infrastructure

Add-on Improvements

The 85 Study is taking an innovative approach for its planning process by leveraging the Federal Highway Administration’s (FHWA’s) Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) framework. The PEL process is a collaborative and integrated approach to corridor planning that encourages transportation decision-makers to incorporate environmental considerations, community input, and economic goals early in the transportation planning process.

For more information about the 85 Study and the virtual public meeting, visit the project website at 85Study.com.

The Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.