Georgia DOT announces closures of state routes and interstate exits for Braves parade

ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced today road closures outlined below for interstate exit ramps and state routes for Friday, November 5 to ensure the safety of people attending tomorrow’s victory parade celebrating the Atlanta Braves winning this year’s World Series.

US 41/SR 3/Cobb Parkway from Riverwood Parkway to Akers Mill Road – 10:00 am to 5:00 pm

US 41/SR 3/Cobb Parkway from Riverwood Parkway to I-285 (Ramps open, all exiting traffic directed NB) – 11:00 am to 5:00 pm

US 41/SR 3/Cobb Parkway from Riverwood Parkway to Cumberland Boulevard – Noon to 5:00 pm

Exit 19 (US 41/SR 3/Cobb Parkway) from I-285 Eastbound – Noon to 5:00 pm

Exit 20 from I-285 Westbound – Noon to 5:00 pm

Sweeping for re-opening of Cobb pkwy to begin at 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm

The Cumberland Boulevard, Akers Mill HOV lane (headed eastbound) and Windy Hill Road interstate interchanges will remain open to exiting and entering traffic. Cobb County police officers and signed detours will also be visible to aid motorists.

The official parade route and schedule can be found here: https://www.mlb.com/braves/news/atlanta-braves-world-series-parade.

Detour map around Truist Park can be found here.

Georgia DOT is working in coordination with Cobb County and City of Atlanta to monitor traffic signal and arterial traffic in the area and will adjust traffic signal timing as necessary.

The department encourages parade attendees and motorists driving around the parade route in midtown Atlanta and in Cobb County to exercise caution, drive alert, and slow down as a higher volume of vehicles and pedestrians are anticipated in the area. For up-to-date information about travel conditions on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org before heading out.

