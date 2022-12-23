Georgia DOT continues to treat roads and monitor conditions in advance of predicted severe weather

Georgia Department of Transportation prepares for the severe weather approaching Dec. 22, 2022. Contributed photo

ATLANTA, GA – Georgia Department of Transportation’s (Georgia DOT) crews have been working throughout the night and today to treat interstates and state routes with brine in preparation for potentially icy road conditions. All routes are expected to be complete by 7 p.m. tonight, when crews will prepare to re-apply brine to ensure the best possible coverage. Georgia DOT will continue to monitor roadway conditions throughout the evening and into tomorrow morning and will treat any icy spots as needed.

Interstate brine operation status update:

I-285 – Complete

I-20 west to Alabama – Complete

I-20 east to South Carolina – In progress

I-75 – In progress

I-575 – In progress

SR 400 – Complete

I-85 – In progress

I-985 – In progress

I-675 – In progress

The I-85 Express Lanes northeast of metro Atlanta have been treated with brine and are now open to traffic. The I-75 Northwest Corridor Express Lanes northwest of metro Atlanta are still closed, but will be reopened once conditions allow and it is deemed safe.

Thus far, Georgia DOT crews have spread approximately 45 percent of the department’s brine reserves and are in the process of producing more in the event it is needed. Brine crews are still out on the roads and may have to continue treating roads overnight. Motorists in affected areas are asked to limit travel overnight and into Friday morning. If you must venture out during this time, please give GDOT crews room and space on the roads to help ensure they can safely do their jobs. Please be aware of the brine trucks and know they must travel 40 mph to properly apply the treatment. Please pay attention and stay back at least 100 feet. Georgia DOT is grateful to the Georgia State Patrol for accompanying crews on Georgia’s roads as they go about their work.

Georgia DOT began preparations for this winter weather season over the summer ensuring equipment and supplies are available and ready. For a list of facts and materials related to Georgia DOT’s winter weather preparedness including region specific fact sheets, photos and video, please visit https://www.dot.ga.gov/GDOT/Pages/WinterWeather.aspx.

