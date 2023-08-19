Georgia DOT gives commute alerts for upcoming week

The Georgia Department of Transportation gives updates on roadworks in areas that could impact your commute if you travel in and around the Northeast Georgia District 1 area. This update gives changes in the upcoming week for motorists to be aware of and enabling them to plan trips accordingly.

Clarke County…

Bridge Maintenance: Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) and contractor Massana Construction Inc. will close one lane of the 10 Loop over Barber Street Outer Loop (Westbound) for bridge maintenance from Sunday, August 20, 2023 beginning at 9 p.m. until Wednesday August 23, 2023 until 6 a.m. weather permitting. A speed reduction will be in place lowering the speed limit to 55 m.p.h.

Oconee Street Reopened: Georgia DOT and contractor Vertical Earth LLC have completed a drainage maintenance project on Oconee Street which replaced a 130 year old culvert. The project completion date was slated as September 2023. The work was completed and the street opened to traffic late Wednesday afternoon, August 26, 2023.

Barrow County…

Construction of Diamond Intersection: Georgia DOT and contractor GP Inc. will close one lane of traffic both east and westbound on SR 316. Right lanes and shoulders on SR 316 will be closed to traffic beginning at the intersection of Harry McCarty Road and ending at Harrison Mill Road. The contractor will be paving shoulders and installing guardrails.

The lane closure will begin on Sunday, August 20, 2023 and extend through September 30, 2023. Monday to Thursday from 8 p.m. to 5:50 a.m.; Friday to Saturday 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.; Saturday to Sunday 9 p.m. to 9 a.m.; Saturday to Monday 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.

Gwinnett County…

Asphalt Patching on SR 378 Georgia DOT Maintenance Crews will be performing asphalt patching operations on SR 378 beginning at SR 8 to SR 13. Crews will commence operations on Sunday night (8-20-23) at 6 p.m. Nightly single lane closures will be in place throughout the duration of the project. The project is expected to take approximately 12 nights weather permitting. Motorist are encouraged to use caution and expect delays while lane closures are in place.



Delays are anticipated. Consider alternate routes.

Advisory: Exact dates may change due to weather or other factors. Motorists are cautioned to reduce their speed while traveling through work zones, stay alert, and watch for workers. Before heading out, get real-time information on work status and traffic conditions by calling 511, visiting 511ga.org, or downloading the Georgia 511 app.

