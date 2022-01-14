Georgia DOT gives update on preparations for possible weekend winter weather

Georgia DOT shares three things Georgians should know today ahead of winter weatherATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is sharing three things the citizens of Georgia should know before this weekend’s winter storm hits the northern half of our state to help them be more prepared.

Three things to know:

What’s happening? A winter storm system is moving into north Georgia and is anticipated to begin Saturday evening and last through late Sunday night. Effects could range from rain, freezing rain, or snow, but based on forecasts from the National Weather Service the department is anticipating a substantial icing event east of I-75 and north of I-20.

What should you do? Begin preparing now to stay home if you can. Be sure to have essential groceries on hand and gas in your vehicle, but plan to avoid all non-essential travel in affected areas during the storm.

What is GDOT doing? Georgia DOT is constantly evolving how we respond to winter weather events and the treatment plans we utilize. Each storm is unique and our treatment and response has to be specifically tailored to that weather system. The department has been monitoring this weather system and coordinating with our partners at the National Weather Service and the Georgia Emergency Management Agency to determine how we will use our plan to address this system. Our plan includes brine routes run all day Friday, and plow teams activating Saturday through the end of the storm. For a list of facts and materials related to Georgia DOT’s winter weather preparedness including region specific fact sheets, photos and video, please visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/DS/Emergency/WinterWeather.

