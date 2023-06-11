Georgia DOT gives update regarding ongoing I.285 lane closures

Phase 2 reconstruction progress on the I.285/GA 400 project continues at three critical mainline Interstate 285 bridges. Three lanes in each direction remain open during the daytime hours with additional closures in the nighttime hours and on weekends.

Work This Week:

Current work on the I-285 bridge over SR 400 includes installing the stay-in-place (SIP) forms, diaphragms, and rebar on the concrete beams.

Current work on the I-285 bridge over Glenridge Drive includes continued construction of MSE (mechanically stabilized earth) wall on the east side of Glenridge Drive. Deck rebar and concrete for diaphragms and edge beams for I-285 eastbound are complete. Concrete deck pour on I-285 westbound span 1 and 2 is complete.

Current work on the I-285 bridge over Peachtree Dunwoody Road includes construction on the MSE wall on the east and west sides of Peachtree Dunwoody Road. Excavation of the existing slopes for construction of the new abutments continues. Final beam setting is complete. Protective decking installation for I-285 eastbound and westbound continues.

I-285 traffic is moving through the work zone without major disruptions. Georgia DOT encourages motorists to use extreme caution in this area.

What Drivers Should Expect:

The traveling public should expect disruptions to daily commutes and driving routines and should prepare for delays. Motorists should leave earlier, utilize navigation apps to select alternate routes, and consider alternative commute options through Georgia Commute Options. Drivers continuing to utilize I-285 should pay attention and use caution through the work zone.

Progress continues on bridges over I-285 as crews place rebar and pour concrete decking at Glenridge Drive.

Click on this link for more updates on I-285.

