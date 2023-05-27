Georgia DOT & Indeed to host virtual job fair for HERO operator trainees on Wednesday, May 31

WHAT: Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in the lives of Georgians and visitors to our state? Where you can make someone feel safe when broken down on the side of a busy interstate? Or where you can partner with various emergency responders in response to incidents? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for HERO Operator Trainees in the metro Atlanta area.

Georgia DOT HERO operators play a very important role in ensuring the safety of motorists on metro Atlanta’s busy interstates. HEROs are dispatched to traffic-related incidents in metro Atlanta with the primary duty to clear roads so that n​ormal traffic flow is restored. HEROs also assist stranded motorists with flat tires, dead batteries or in need of fuel or coolant.​ Candidates must be at least 18 years of age; possess a high school diploma or GED; and possess a valid driver’s license. If you meet those requirements, we encourage you to apply to join us in powering through challenges and changing lives one Georgian at a time. Jobs will be offered on the spot.

STEPS TO BECOMING A HERO: Sign up for an interview slot during the virtual job fair on May 31InterviewGet selected to be a HERO operator traineeAttend HERO Academy (8 week program) Complete field training (4 week program) Graduate Go on patrol as a HERO Operator BENEFITS: Salary: $38,000.0040-hour work weekHealth insurance benefit eligibility upon hire13 paid holidaysCareer growth opportunitiesWHEN: Wednesday, May 31, 8:00AM-7:00PM ETHOW: Applicants looking for a career in public service will select a specific 30 minute time slot upon registration.

Register Here

More Information: Please visit the HERO webpage and the HERO employment webpage for more information on those positions.

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation