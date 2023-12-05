Georgia DOT issues Notice of Intent to advertise Hydrogen Refueling Station deployment project

Project is part of Gov. Kemps goal of making Georgia the e-mobility capital

ATLANTA, GA (Dec. 4, 2023) – In a follow up to the initial announcement by Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced its intention to enter into a Public-Private Partnership (P3) contract with a Developer for the delivery of a publicly accessible Hydrogen Refueling Station (HRS) facility in Southeast Georgia. The intent is for these to be used by commercial fleet vehicles.

A Notice of Intent to Advertise (NOIA) was published on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. Georgia DOT intends to issue a Request for Proposal (RFP) in Q1 Calendar Year 2024 for solicitation of proposals from interested developers seeking to partner in implementing the project.

“This is the first step in the process that will ready Georgia for vehicles of the future that support alternative fuels for transportation,” Georgia DOT Commissioner Russell R. McMurry, P.E said in the press release. “I am pleased that GDOT continues to innovate and is preparing for the future of commercial vehicles, especially on the heels of Georgia’s manufacturing revolution.”

In making the initial announcement over the summer, Kemp noted that this will put Georgia on the leading edge of e-mobility.

“As the No. 1 state for business with world-class institutions of higher learning, Georgia is on the cutting-edge of innovation and the jobs of the future,” Kemp said at the time. “But as I always say, we can’t rest on our laurels. I want to thank GDOT and our partners in the private sector who will ensure that when it comes to hydrogen energy, we will do as we have in so many other areas – lead.”

Hydrogen-powered electric fuel cells are considered a promising technology for commercial vehicles like large trucks. According to the press release, applications include enabling long travel distances with a fast refueling process for heavy vehicles, which deliver goods throughout the state. These and other efforts are reported to be in line with Kemp’s goal of making Georgia the e-mobility capital.

The proposed scope of work for this project is expected to include the design, permitting, construction, site development, operations, and maintenance of a temporary and a permanent HRS facility. The Developer will be responsible for operations and maintenance of both the temporary and permanent HRS facilities, including the supply of hydrogen fuel.

The procurement will follow the Department’s public-private partnership process, enabling deployment of Federal funds as eligible for investment in alternative fuels infrastructure.

An Industry Forum event is expected to be held in January 2024. For more information on this project, please view the NOIA here: https://ssl.doas.state.ga.us/gpr/eventDetails?eSourceNumber=PE-48401-RFQC-2024-000000044&sourceSystemType=gpr20

Information on hydrogen cars can be read in this article in Car and Driver magazine.

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.

