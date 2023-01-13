Georgia DOT offers advice for driving in inclement weather 

Chance of severe thunderstorms, tornadoes and heavy winds across North Georgia

ATLANTA, GA – With the anticipation of severe weather including thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, wind gusts and potential for tornados expected this evening across north Georgia, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) has been busy preparing roads and wants to remind drivers of some best practices when driving in inclement weather.

Maintenance crews with Georgia DOT have been out all morning clearing drains of trash and debris along Georgia’s interstates so water can drain off the roadways as efficiently as possible. When heavy rainfall occurs in a very short amount of time, water on roadways – even with storm drains that function well under normal rainfall – can rise temporarily just like creeks and rivers. Motorists should still expect intermittent flooding due to the severity of the expected storm. As storms move through Georgia, Georgia DOT encourages drivers to be careful, slow down, and if visibility becomes compromised, pull over until the heavy rain passes.

Some reminders for drivers:

Avoid driving through large pools of water. The road may be compromised under the water. A foot of water can make a car float. Two feet of rushing water can carry most vehicles including trucks and SUVs. Six inches of fast-moving water can knock over and carry away an adult.

Do not drive around barricades.

If you come across downed power lines or trees, turn around and find an alternative route. Report downed power lines to your local authorities or to 9-1-1.

Heavy winds can easily blow vehicles around. If you must drive, slow down and pay attention.

Conditions can change quickly, be sure to leave plenty of space between you and the vehicles in front of you.

Stay home and avoid any unnecessary travel during the storms, if possible.

If an incident occurs on the roadway, call for HERO or CHAMP assistance through 511, and remain in your car until help arrives.

For up-to-the-minute traffic updates call 511 or use the Georgia 511 app. Georgia 511 is a free phone service that provides real-time traffic and travel information statewide, including traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures and delays. More information is available at www.511ga.org.

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.