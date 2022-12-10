Georgia DOT partners with Indeed to host virtual job fair statewide on Tuesday, Dec. 13

WHAT: Do you or someone you know have a calling for public service where the day to day activities make a difference in your community? The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is partnering with Indeed.com to host a virtual job fair for Highway Maintenance Technicians with positions open across the state.

Maintenance team members play an integral role in keeping Georgia’s roadsides beautiful and safe for drivers. YOU can make a visible difference right now in vegetation management, right of way maintenance, removing debris from travel lanes and so much more. Candidates must be at least 18 years of age; possess a high school diploma or GED; and possess a valid driver’s license. If you meet those requirements, we encourage you to apply to join us in powering through challenges and improving communities in every zip code. Jobs will be offered on the spot.

EXAMPLES OF JOB DUTIES INCLUDE:

• Cleaning and clearing culverts

• Mowing or clearing brush from roadsides

• Patching broken or eroded pavement

• Assisting in storm cleanup efforts

• Operating various types of equipment

BENEFITS:

• $31,200 a year

• Free CDL training

• 40-hour work week unless emergency operations deployment is needed

• Health insurance benefit eligibility upon hire

• 12 paid holidays

WHEN: Tuesday, December 13, 10:00AM-5:00PM ET



Applicants looking for a career in public service will select a specific 30 minute time slot upon registration.

MORE INFORMATION: Please visit the Highway Maintenance Technician web page for more information on this position.

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.