Georgia DOT seeks input on road improvements inside Loganville

GDOT has posted proposed improvements and is seeking public input on planned projects along Highway 20 / Conyers Road in the City of Loganville. The proposed roadwork begins with a roundabout at Tuck Road and Sharon Church Road and ends with an overhaul of the intersection with Highway 78.

For more information, please visit http://www.dot.ga.gov/AboutGDOT/PublicOutreach and click on the “View Info” button under the “State Route 20 Reconstruction and Rehabilitation.”

According to GDOT, the purpose of the internet posting is to replace an in-person meeting. It gives the public an opportunity to review the proposed project and provide feedback or write in with questions.

There is a link to provide comments included in the information. GDOT will accept comments through Sept. 13.