Georgia DOT suspends lane closures and predicts travel volume for the Holidays

Thursdays expected to be higher traffic volume Christmas and New Year’s weekends

Atlanta –To ease the stresses of the holiday season the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced today the suspension of construction-related lane closures on heavily traveled interstate highways and state routes near major shopping areas and tourist locations from 5 a.m. Thursday, December 23 to 5 a.m. Monday, December 27 for the Christmas holiday. The same restrictions are also in place for the New Year’s holiday from 5 a.m. Friday, December 31 to 6 a.m. Sunday, January 2. These statewide lane restrictions allow reduced traffic congestion during the holidays.



While construction related lane closures will be suspended, the department reminds travelers to exercise caution as crews may still work near highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place. In addition, incident management or emergency, maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route.





Traffic volume data was derived from the corresponding holiday weeks in 2019 and 2020 as well as a 10-week period between September and November 2021.

Anticipated traffic volumes for Christmas 2021:

Interstates Mostly light traffic from Wednesday, December 22 through Tuesday, December 28. A slight increase of traffic on Thursday, December 23 due to holiday travel and early work departure.

Surface Streets Heavy traffic on Wednesday, December 22 through Thursday, December 23 with an expected 15 to 25 percent decrease in speeds. Lower usage than normal from Friday, December 24 through Monday, December 27. Slight increase in travel on Tuesday, December 28 with a return to normal traffic volume.

Express Lanes The Northwest Corridor and South Metro Corridor both will follow normal weekday schedules Monday, December 20 through Thursday, December 23. Northwest Corridor Express Lanes will be adjusted to remain southbound all day from Friday, December 24 through Sunday. December 26 to accommodate holiday travel. The South Metro Corridor Express Lanes will be adjusted to remain southbound all day from Friday, December 24 through Sunday. December. 26 to accommodate holiday travel.



Anticipated traffic volumes for New Year’s 2022:

Interstates Light to moderate traffic from Wednesday, December 29 through Tuesday, January 4. Boost in congestion on Thursday, December 30. Light traffic on Friday, December 31 through Sunday, January 2. Increase in congestion on Monday, January 3 through Tuesday, January 4 as motorists return to typical commutes.

Surface Streets Normal to better-than-normal traffic on Wednesday, December 29 through Friday, January 3. Lighter traffic on Saturday, January 1. Heavier travel day on Sunday, January 2 that leads into normal traffic times on Monday, January 3 and Tuesday, January 4.

Express Lanes The Northwest Corridor Express Lanes will operate Southbound all day on Sunday, December 26. The Northwest Corridor and South Metro Corridor both will follow normal weekday schedules Monday, December 27 through Friday, December 31. The Northwest Corridor Express Lanes will be adjusted to remain southbound all day from Saturday, January 1 through Sunday, January 2 to accommodate holiday travel. The South Metro Corridor Express Lanes will be adjusted to remain northbound all day from Saturday, January 1 through Sunday, January 2 to accommodate holiday travel.



For up-to-date information about travel conditions on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org before heading out. 511 is a free service that provides real-time statewide information on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, including traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures and delays due to inclement weather 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Callers can also transfer to operators to request HERO assistance in metro Atlanta or CHAMP service on highways in other regions of the state.

