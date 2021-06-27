Georgia DOT suspends lane closures during Fourth of July weekend

ATLANTA – In an effort to ease travel through and within our state during the Fourth of July weekend, the Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) will suspend construction-related closures on interstate highways starting Friday, July 2. Additionally, Georgia DOT will limit lane closures on state routes that directly serve major tourist and recreation centers. The holiday schedule will be in place from noon Friday, July 2 through 10 p.m. Tuesday, July 6.



“This particular holiday weekend is considered to be one of Georgia’s heaviest travel times,” said Georgia DOT State Construction Engineer John D. Hancock. “By restricting lane closures, we hope drivers heading to holiday festivities or vacation destinations will encounter fewer delays and less stress.”



While lane closures will be suspended, Georgia DOT encourages motorists to exercise caution as crews may still be working in close proximity to highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term closures to remain in place. In addition, incident management or emergency, maintenance-related closures could become necessary at any time on any route.



For up-to-date information about travel conditions on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org before heading out. 511 is a free service that provides real-time statewide information on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, including traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures and delays due to inclement weather 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Callers can also transfer to operators to request HERO assistance in metro Atlanta or CHAMP service on highways in other regions of the state.

The Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs, and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike, and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability, and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.