Georgia DOT to Host a Virtual Public Information Open House  on the Proposed SR 8/SR 316/ US 29 at SR 211 Reconstruction Project

Comments can be made up until May 2, 2022

ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) is seeking public comment on the proposed SR 8/SR 316/US 29 at SR 211/Bethlehem Road Reconstruction Project (PI No. 0010352) in Barrow County. Georgia DOT will be hosting a virtual Public Information Open House (PIOH) by posting information related to the proposed project on an online platform at https://transformingsr316-gdot.hub.arcgis.com.



“Georgia DOT has released the project’s concept design. To keep critical transportation infrastructure improvements on track, the Georgia DOT is offering the public the opportunity to virtually engage and submit comments on the project,” Georgia DOT Project Manager Iheanachor “Achor” Njoku, Sr. said in a press release. “We encourage the public to visit the website to learn more about the proposed SR 8/SR 316/US 29 improvements and participate in the comment period. These improvements to SR 8/SR 316/US 29 strive to reduce the frequency and severity of crashes while reducing congestion and improving mobility. The proposed improvements to this important regional roadway also seek to accommodate anticipated growth and support economic development.”



Proposed improvements include:

Within the vicinity of the SR 8/SR 316/US 29 and McCarty Road Intersection: Remove the existing at-grade crossing at SR 8/SR 316/US 29 and McCarty Road. The north side of McCarty Road would be dead ended with a cul-de-sac. South of SR 8/SR 316/US 29, Powell Road would be extended via a new frontage road to the east and would tie into SR 211/Bethlehem Road at Doc McLocklin Road.

Within the vicinity of the SR 8/SR 316/US 29 and SR 211/Bethlehem Road Intersection: Remove the existing at-grade crossing at SR 8/SR 316/US 29 and SR 211/Bethlehem Road. Create a grade separated diamond interchange at SR 8/SR 316/US 29 and SR 211/Bethlehem Road with a single-lane roundabout to be constructed at the SR 8/SR 316/US 29 northern ramp terminal and another single-lane roundabout at the southern ramp terminal. Price Street, located in the northwest quadrant of the intersection, would be dead ended with a cul-de-sac. Statham Drive would be extended west to tee into Price Street.



Public comments can be accepted during the virtual PIOH and until May 2, 2022, by:

Leaving a comment in the comment section of the virtual PIOH site. Emailing your comments to P3Division@dot.ga.gov. Call the project hotline at (404) 631-1733 to leave a message with your comment. Submitting written comments to the following address:

Georgia Department of Transportation

Attention: Eric Duff, State Environmental Administrator,

600 West Peachtree Street, NE – 16th Floor, Atlanta, Ga., 30308.

To learn more about the proposed project and to provide input, visit the project website at https://transformingsr316-gdot.hub.arcgis.com.###

