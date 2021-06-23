Georgia DOT to host a webinar for small business owners located in East Central Georgia

Photo credit: Chris-Montgomery-smgTvepind4 on Unsplash.com

ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) State Supported Funding Program (SSFP) will be hosting an online webinar for small business owners interested in learning about routine maintenance opportunities in East Central Georgia.

Disadvantaged Business Enterprises (DBEs), small business owners and veteran-owned small businesses will have the opportunity to learn about eligibility for bidding on projects funded by H.B. 170, and how to identify and respond to routine maintenance projects via the Department of Administrative Services (DOAS).

Additionally, attendees will have the opportunity to hear about projects forecasted in the area from Georgia DOT District 2 Assistant Maintenance Manager Mark Giles.

This is a great opportunity for DBEs, small business owners and veteran-owned small businesses to establish themselves as qualified contractors with the state, learn about supportive services available to them and become acquainted with the Georgia DOT Supportive Service staff.

WHAT: SSFP Webinar Outreach

WHEN: Wednesday, June 30, 2021- 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

WHERE: Virtual/Online Event – Register Here!

COST: FREE for DBEs, Small Businesses and Veteran-Owned Small Businesses

CONTACT: Anthony Miles, amiles@mhm-cpa.com, 678-420-5500

The State Supported Funding Program conducts events and workshops across Georgia. To find an upcoming event near you see our event calendar at http://www.dot.ga.gov/PS/Business/SSFP. For information about the Georgia DOT State Supported Funding Program, visit www.gdotstateprojects.com.



