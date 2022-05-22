Georgia DOT to suspend lane closures Memorial Day weekend

ATLANTA, GA – To allow for anticipated increase in Memorial Day weekend traffic congestion, Georgia Department of Transportation (Georgia DOT) announced today the suspension of lane closures on Georgia interstates and state routes beginning Friday, May 27 at 12 p.m. until 5 a.m. Tuesday, May 31.

While construction related lane closures will be suspended, the department reminds travelers to exercise caution as crews may still work near highways, and safety concerns may require some long-term lane closures to remain in place. In addition, incident management or emergency, maintenance-related lane closures could become necessary at any time on any route.

Memorial Day weekend traffic is considered to be one of the state’s heaviest travel times. Pedestrian deaths and vehicle crashes are rising to unprecedented levels and Georgia DOT is committed to preserving the safety of all travelers on Georgia’s roadways. The department reminds motorists that many roadway fatalities are preventable by implementing simple changes to eliminate unsafe driving behavior. Please always Drive Alert Arrive Alive by staying off cellphones, buckling up, slowing down and driving sober.

For up-to-date information about travel conditions on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org before heading out. 511 is a free service that provides real-time statewide information on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, including traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures and delays due to inclement weather 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Callers can also transfer to operators to request HERO assistance in metro Atlanta or CHAMP service on highways in other regions of the state.

Georgia Department of Transportation plans, constructs and maintains Georgia’s state and federal highways. We’re involved in bridge, waterway, public transit, rail, general aviation, bike and pedestrian programs. And we help local governments maintain their roads. Georgia DOT and its nearly 4,000 employees are committed to delivering a transportation system focused on innovation, safety, sustainability and mobility. The Department’s vision is to boost Georgia’s competitiveness through leadership in transportation.