Georgia DOT urging motorists to use caution, delay travel Tuesday morning if possible

ATLANTA, GA – The Georgia Department of Transportation’s (Georgia DOT) crews are mobilized and have been actively monitoring and patrolling routes in the northwest, northeast and metro Atlanta portions of Georgia since mid-day Monday. Crews will continue to treat or clear any accumulation that has occurred due to the potential winter weather event that in the overnight hours in the affected areas.

The traveling public’s safety is of the utmost importance. Motorists are urged to use caution and be mindful of conditions in the early morning hours. If possible, delay travel in the morning hours in the affected areas to ensure GDOT crews can clear and treat the roads as needed. Be sure to know before you go and check 511GA for real-time traffic information.

Motorists are reminded that black ice can form if the conditions are right, making travel more dangerous. If the road looks wet, assume it is icy and proceed with extreme caution. When safe to do so, report these locations to 511GA.

For up-to-date information about travel conditions on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, call 511 or visit www.511ga.org before heading out. 511 is a free service that provides real-time statewide information on Georgia’s interstates and state routes, including traffic conditions, incidents, lane closures and delays due to inclement weather 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Callers can also transfer to operators to request HERO assistance in metro Atlanta or CHAMP service on highways in other regions of the state.

