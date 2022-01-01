Georgia finishes up the year with record number of positive COVID-19 cases

Monroe City Hall and Police Department close lobbies due to high number of cases

With COVID-19 cases rampant world-wide, Georgia and local areas are no exception. Positive cases in Walton County were 31.4 % of those tested and in Gwinnett were 29.1 % for the past two weeks. The high number of cases in Monroe have prompted city officials to close the lobbies at City Hall as well as the Monroe Police Department as we begin the New Year.

The following is a snapshot of the statistics reported by the Georgia Department of Public Health at 3 p.m. on Friday Dec. 31, 2021. Georgia is reporting 18 more deaths, Gwinnett County one more and Walton County one more death reported in the past 24 hours

Walton County

Total Cases – 16,996 – That is 274 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 17,739 cumulative (1,515 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 327 – that’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (deaths per 100,000 is 341.2)

Testing 31.4 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 13.7% (31.4 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks)

Gwinnett County

Total Cases –152,563 – That is 2,317 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Cases per 100,000 – 15,710 cumulative (1,421 per 100,000 in past 2 weeks)

Total deaths – 1,478 – That’s 1 more death reported in the past 24 hours. (152.2 deaths per 100,000 reported)

Testing – 29.1 % positive in the past 2 weeks, overall 11.3 % (29.1 % of those tested came back positive over the past 2 weeks.)

Georgia

Confirmed cases – 1,419,845 – that is 17,641 more cases were reported plus 6,679 Antigen positive cases for a total of 24,420 more cases reported in the past 24 hours.

Hospitalizations – 94,879 – That’s 297 more hospitalizations reported in the past 24 hours. ICU Admissions 14,367 cumulative, that is 17 more reported in the past 24 hours. Total deaths – 26,425 – That is 18 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of 14,077,689 PCR/Molecular tests and 4,407,429 antigen tests have been performed and 696,098 antibody tests. That is 54,958 PCR/Molecular test results reported in the past 24 hours. Of these tests performed collectively, 1,467,544 (10.4 %) PCR Molecular, 385,891 (8.8%) Antigen tests have come back positive and 201,842 (29.0 %) antibody tests have come back positive. in the past 24 hours, 21,204 – 38.6 %, PCR/Molecular tests reported positive.